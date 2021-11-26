WHO Invites Filmmakers to Health for All Film Festival

The WHO Health for All Film Festival invites independent filmmakers, production companies, public institutions, NGOs, communities, students, and film schools from around the world to submit their original short films on health.

The festival’s aim is to recruit a new generation of film and video innovators to champion and promote global health issues. In submitting a short film, the copyright owner of the film has to choose one category of competition among the three described below, which relates to WHO’s global health goals set out in the Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW13):

Universal health coverage (UHC) – films about mental health, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and other UHC stories linked to communicable diseases not part of emergencies;

Health emergencies – films about health emergencies, for example Covid-19, Ebola, disaster relief and health in war-zones;

Better health and well-being – films about environmental and social determinants of health, such as nutrition, sanitation, pollution, gender, and/or about health promotion or health education.

For each of these three GRAND PRIX categories, candidates can submit short documentaries, fiction films or animation films of three to eight minutes in length.

Additionally, some special prizes are attributed to short-listed videos not receiving a GRAND PRIX. The call for short films is open until 30 January 2022.