वीडियो: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इस्तीफा देने का फैसला क्यों किया है? दिल्ली का अगला मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा? Photo: RMN News Service
वीडियो: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इस्तीफा देने का फैसला क्यों किया है?

यह वीडियो अरविंद केजरीवाल के मुख्यमंत्री (सीएम) पद से इस्तीफा देने के फैसले के पीछे के संभावित कारणों को बताता है। यह वीडियो दिल्ली के स्कूलों की खराब स्थिति, खराब मोहल्ला क्लीनिक, महंगी बिजली, पानी की कमी और दिल्ली में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार पर भी प्रकाश डालता है। 

[ वीडियो: https://youtu.be/BwPGru43jEw ]

दिल्ली और पंजाब में केजरीवाल और उनकी आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) मतदाताओं को धोखा देने के लिए झूठे वादे कर रहे हैं। अगर केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी आगामी दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव जीत जाते हैं, जो कुछ महीनों बाद होने की उम्मीद है, तो दिल्ली में स्थिति बद से बदतर हो जाएगी। संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।

Why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Has Decided to Resign

Who will be the next Delhi chief minister?

This video explains the possible reasons behind Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign from the chief minister (CM) position. The video also sheds light on the bad state of Delhi schools, extinct Mohalla Clinics, expensive electricity, water shortage, and rampant corruption in Delhi. 

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Punjab are also making false promises to deceive the voters. The situation in Delhi will go from bad to worse if Kejriwal and AAP win the upcoming Delhi Assembly election which is expected to take place after a few months.Related links are given below.

School Education: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/let-us-save-the-school-education-of-delhi/

Delhi / Punjab Liquor Scandal: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/like-delhi-cbi-wants-to-investigate-punjab-liquor-scandal/

Mohalla Clinics: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/?s=%22Mohalla+Clinics%22

Delhi Women Protest: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/delhi-women-demand-rs-1000-promised-by-kejriwal/

Corruption in Delhi: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/report-corruption-in-delhi-housing-societies-to-clean-house/

UN Petition: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/un-human-rights-petition-to-get-amritpal-singh-umar-khalid-and-engineer-rashid-released-from-jail/

Corruption in Courts: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/research-report-reveals-rampant-judicial-corruption-in-india/

