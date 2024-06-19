Delhi Women Demand Rs. 1000 Promised by Kejriwal

In order to cheat the women voters, the AAP government in Delhi had announced to pay Rs. 1,000 to each adult woman in the city.

By Rakesh Raman

A large number of women have been protesting in Delhi against jailed Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. The women are demanding Rs. 1000 per month that Kejriwal and AAP promised before the recent Lok Sabha election to entice the women voters.

However, after losing the election, AAP did not pay any money to the poor women who would have voted for AAP candidates with the hope to get the money, which is a kind of bribe offered by AAP to voters.

A group under the banner Mahila Manch (or Women’s Forum) staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi finance minister Atishi Marlena, who is a member of Kejriwal’s nefarious clique. The video of the protest is available on social media.

In order to cheat the women voters, the AAP government in Delhi had announced to pay Rs. 1,000 to each adult woman in the city under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

Kejriwal had also deceived the voters by telling lies that if AAP candidates win in the Lok Sabha election, he will be released from jail where he has been imprisoned since March 2024 for his alleged involvement in the massive Delhi liquor scam and money laundering crimes.

Since all AAP candidates in Delhi were defeated, as usual Kejriwal and AAP have broken their promise. In fact, AAP – which is full of corrupt politicians – also promised to pay Rs. 1,000 per month to the women in Punjab where AAP runs the government.

However, even after years of forming the government, AAP did not give even a single penny to women in Punjab. In terms of deception, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is a carbon copy of Kejriwal.

Similarly, Congress – which is another dishonest party – had promised to pay bribes to women voters. Recently, a video went viral as it shows several women in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) queuing up in front of Congress office to receive ‘guarantee cards’ of Rs. 1 lakh per annum that Congress promised during its campaign for the just concluded Lok Sabha election.

In their election rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his other colleagues had been asserting in a convoluted language that their party will give the money to the women along with other freebies. But their assertions did not clearly specify that the money will be paid to them if Congress-led INDIA bloc forms the government.

Without knowing the deceit behind Congress’s promises, the poor women gathered on June 5 at the party’s Lucknow office in U.P. to collect their share of money. The video showed that the Congress office was not providing the women the forms with which they could apply for the money that Congress is supposed to pay. The Congress-led INDIA bloc could not win the election.

Like AAP and Congress, almost all the political parties have been promising money and other bribes to the voters to entice them and to win elections by hook or by crook. But after winning the election, they do not fulfill their promises.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.