ਕੀ 2027 ‘ਚ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ?

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ‘ਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰਿਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੱਤਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਫੈਕਟਰ ਨਾਲ ਨਜਿੱਠਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।

Will Navjot Sidhu be the next CM of Punjab in 2027?

This video explains Punjab politics with a focus on Punjab Assembly election 2027. If Congress wants to win in 2027, it needs to tackle the Navjot Singh Sidhu factor.

YouTube Thumbnail Inset Image Courtesy: Congress