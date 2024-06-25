ਕੀ 2027 'ਚ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ? Inset Image Courtesy: Congress
Asia Pacific Latest Punjab Videoart World 

ਕੀ 2027 ‘ਚ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ?

RMN News , , , ,

ਕੀ 2027 'ਚ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ? Inset Image Courtesy: Congress
ਕੀ 2027 ‘ਚ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ? Inset Image Courtesy: Congress

ਕੀ 2027 ‘ਚ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ?

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2027 ‘ਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰਿਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ 2027 ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੱਤਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਫੈਕਟਰ ਨਾਲ ਨਜਿੱਠਣ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।

Will Navjot Sidhu be the next CM of Punjab in 2027?

This video explains Punjab politics with a focus on Punjab Assembly election 2027. If Congress wants to win in 2027, it needs to tackle the Navjot Singh Sidhu factor. 

Related Links:

Kejriwal Case: https://youtu.be/wYFHXWO4gI4

Video: https://youtu.be/F6R37mNjXaU

Video: https://youtu.be/UEF-zIpR13g

Punjab: https://youtu.be/KpJY-YZG6w8

Elections: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn

Farmers: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/farmer-protest-website

Human Rights in Punjab

https://www.rmnfoundation.org/u-s-lawmaker-ilhan-omar-expresses-concern-over-human-rights-violations-in-punjab/

https://www.rmnfoundation.org/petition-to-get-amritpal-singh-and-other-sikh-activists-released-from-arbitrary-detention-in-india/

RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/

Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view

#NavjotSinghSidhu #Cricket #Punjab #BhagwantMann #Election #Politics #RahulGandhi #Congress #AAP #BJP #AkaliDal 

YouTube Thumbnail Inset Image Courtesy: Congress

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

National Press Day

Free Press Is the Cornerstone of Vibrant Democracy: PM Modi

RMN News Comments Off on Free Press Is the Cornerstone of Vibrant Democracy: PM Modi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays his respects at the Bramha temple in Pushkar on November 26, 2018. Photo: Congress

Hindu Leader Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi’s Corruption

RMN News Comments Off on Hindu Leader Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi’s Corruption
A desolate school building in New Delhi, India. Photo: Rakesh Raman

Are BJP Rulers Killing Education System of India?

RMN News Comments Off on Are BJP Rulers Killing Education System of India?