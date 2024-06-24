Arvind Kejriwal to Stay in Jail. Supreme Court Defers Hearing

By RMN News Service

The Supreme Court did not give immediate relief to Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal who had challenged the Delhi High Court’s pause on his bail in the liquor policy case.

While Judge Niyay Bindu in a Delhi lower court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 21, the next day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Delhi High Court which put an interim stay on the trial court’s order.

The ED argued that the trial court Judge Niyay Bindu did not give it proper opportunity to explain the case and termed the order ‘perverse’. As the Delhi High Court did not allow bail to Kejriwal, he approached the Supreme Court on June 23.

[ Video: क्या अरविंद केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलनी चाहिए? ]

After hearing both sides – ED and Kejriwal – the Supreme Court said it will wait for the Delhi High Court’s verdict which is expected in a day or so and posted the matter for hearing on June 26.