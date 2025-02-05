Europe Launches StepUP E-learning Platform for Green Production of Films

Eurimages and Ecoprod announce the launch of StepUP, a new e-learning platform and innovative toolkit dedicated to advancing green production practices in the film industry. This project stems from a Eurimages initiative and is developed by the non-profit association Ecoprod, in collaboration with leading European experts.

StepUP addresses the growing need for accessible, standardized training on sustainable production by offering multiple e-learning courses. It bridges significant disparities in the availability of such education across countries and provides a comprehensive, practical solution tailored to the unique challenges of the international film industry.

The platform offers a curated learning experience, covering the principles of green production. It focuses on practical applications, from understanding international regulations to implementing sustainable workflows. Interactive features such as quizzes, exercises, and case studies enhance the learning process.

StepUP adapts to the needs of professionals in diverse regions and roles such as producers, film commissioners and staff working on set. Providing them with knowledge and tools, StepUP allows film professionals to integrate necessary sustainable practices into their productions. The platform is accessible to all film professionals, regardless of their level of expertise or prior knowledge.

StepUP is not only a tool for skill-building, but also a means of fostering greater awareness regarding the environmental impact of film production. By providing centralized access to reliable resources (including a mapping of sustainability initiatives), clear guidance on regulations, and strategies for anticipating future industry evolutions, the platform aims to elevate sustainability standards across the sector.

StepUP will officially launch at the Berlinale on 14 February 2025 at 3.30 p.m. at the Producers Hub (Gropius Bau, 2nd floor). The event is open to all market-badge holders. This launch event will provide film professionals and industry stakeholders with an opportunity to discover the platform and its pivotal role in advancing sustainable practices across the sector.

Environmental experts and producers will share their experiences implementing sustainability measures for international co-productions and share hands-on insights to kickstart the journey towards green filmmaking.

You can click here to register for the event.

Eurimages, the Council of Europe’s cultural film fund, has supported more than 2,500 international co-productions since 1989. Operating across 38 European member states and Canada, the Fund provides financial backing for feature-length fiction, animation and documentary films made as co-productions.

Ecoprod is the leading association for the ecological transition of the film and audiovisual sectors, with over 400 member organisations.

Courtesy: Council of Europe