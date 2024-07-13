NATO Allies Agree to Establish New Integrated Cyber Defence Centre

NATO Allies have agreed to establish a new centre to better protect against ever more sophisticated cyber threats. The NATO Integrated Cyber Defence Centre (NICC) will enhance the protection of NATO and Allied networks and the use of cyberspace as an operational domain.

The Centre will inform NATO military commanders on possible threats and vulnerabilities in cyberspace, including privately owned civilian critical infrastructures necessary to support military activities.

The Centre will bring together civilian and military personnel from across the NATO Enterprise, Allied countries and experts from industry. It will leverage advanced technologies to increase the situational awareness in cyberspace and enhance collective resilience and defence.

In line with Allies’ shared values and international obligations, the Centre will promote a norms-based, predictable and secure approach to cyberspace.

The Centre will be based at NATO’s strategic military headquarters at SHAPE in Belgium. According to NATO, details on the structure and functions of the Centre will be developed in the coming months.

NATO is a political and military alliance of 32 member countries from Europe and North America. Its members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.

Courtesy: NATO