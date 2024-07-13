Official Portrait of NATO Allies. Photo: NATO
Europe Latest World 

NATO Allies Agree to Establish New Integrated Cyber Defence Centre

RMN News , , ,

Official Portrait of NATO Allies. Photo: NATO
Official Portrait of NATO Allies. Photo: NATO

NATO Allies Agree to Establish New Integrated Cyber Defence Centre

The Centre will be based at NATO’s strategic military headquarters at SHAPE in Belgium.

NATO Allies have agreed to establish a new centre to better protect against ever more sophisticated cyber threats. The NATO Integrated Cyber Defence Centre (NICC) will enhance the protection of NATO and Allied networks and the use of cyberspace as an operational domain. 

The Centre will inform NATO military commanders on possible threats and vulnerabilities in cyberspace, including privately owned civilian critical infrastructures necessary to support military activities.

The Centre will bring together civilian and military personnel from across the NATO Enterprise, Allied countries and experts from industry. It will leverage advanced technologies to increase the situational awareness in cyberspace and enhance collective resilience and defence.

In line with Allies’ shared values and international obligations, the Centre will promote a norms-based, predictable and secure approach to cyberspace.

The Centre will be based at NATO’s strategic military headquarters at SHAPE in Belgium. According to NATO, details on the structure and functions of the Centre will be developed in the coming months.

NATO is a political and military alliance of 32 member countries from Europe and North America. Its members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.

Courtesy: NATO

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană. Photo: NATO

NATO Faces New Challenges: Terrorism and Climate Change

RMN News Comments Off on NATO Faces New Challenges: Terrorism and Climate Change
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez. Photo: NATO

Spain: NATO Will Do More to Combat Terrorism

RMN News Comments Off on Spain: NATO Will Do More to Combat Terrorism
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C. on June 17, 2024. Photo: NATO

23 NATO Allies to Spend 2% of GDP on Defence

RMN News Comments Off on 23 NATO Allies to Spend 2% of GDP on Defence