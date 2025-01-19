Rahul Gandhi Exposes Disastrous Healthcare Situation in Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video in which he shows his interaction with patients and their families outside Delhi’s hospital named All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS.

In his video shared today (January 18), the Congress leader showed that patients and their families are sitting in the chilling cold outside the hospital and they are not being attended by the doctors and medical staff.

“It is a hell outside AIIMS,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with his video and added that poor patients and their families coming from different parts of the country are being forced to sleep in cold, filth, and hunger. “They have no roof, no food, no toilet and no drinking water. Why have the Central and Delhi governments, which make big claims, turned a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis?” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Central government is headed by prime minister Narendra Modi and the Delhi government is being run by Aam Aadmi Party or AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. As the Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to take place on February 5, both Modi and Kejriwal are deceiving the voters by making false claims about their performance.

[ Video: Rahul Gandhi ने कहा AIIMS के बाहर नर्क है ]

Rahul Gandhi exposed their negligence by showing the precarious healthcare situation in the national capital. Today, there is hardly any hospital or dispensary in Delhi where poor patients could go for treatment. Although Kejriwal talks about his Mohalla Clinics or community healthcare centres in the city, they are not working properly and the private hospitals are very expensive.

As corruption is rampant in Modi’s Central government and Kejriwal’s Delhi government, they are siphoning off public money which is supposed to be spent on people’s welfare. Consequently, people of Delhi are suffering with mounds of filth in the residential colonies, bad school education, collapsed healthcare systems, broken roads, scarcity of water, and expensive electricity.

Along with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kejriwal’s AAP, Congress is also in the fray for the upcoming Delhi election. However, Congress also does not have any wise leader who can save the people from the persisting problems.

This article is part of our exclusive editorial section that covers the Delhi Assembly election 2025.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.