Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized. Condition Serious Claimed

By Rakesh Raman

Punjab chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a Mohali hospital. Although the official sources state that Mann was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (September 25) night for routine medical examination, political leaders in Punjab claim that he is suffering from a serious disease.

Bikram Singh Majithia, General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), says that Mann’s liver has been damaged to such an extent that he needs an immediate liver transplant.

In a video message tweeted today (September 26), Majithia said, “CM ਨੂੰ Liver cirrhosis ਨੇ ਜੋ ਮੈ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ. Liver ਕਰਾਉਣਾ ਪੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ TRANSPLANT. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ fortis hospital ਨੂੰ cm ਦਾ Health bulletin ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਾਰੀ.”

The Akali leader also added that this problem is because of excessive liquor consumption by Bhagwant Mann and the hospital as well as the Punjab Government should release a formal statement about his health.

It is said that Bhagwant Mann’s health is not stable as he often staggers while walking. But the official sources are hiding the facts of his health so that the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal should not replace him with some other politician.

It is largely believed in the political circles that Kejriwal wants to get rid of Bhagwant Mann who is not able to handle state governance and Kejriwal himself wants to become the CM of Punjab as he has resigned from his CM position in Delhi. Therefore, it is conjectured that Kejriwal wants to eliminate Bhagwant Mann by hook or by crook.

A couple of years ago, in an interview to a local TV channel, a former Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said that Kejriwal has given some medication to Bhagwant Mann in a Delhi hospital after which Mann has almost lost his consciousness and his reflexes have become too slow. [ You can click here to watch the TV interview. ]

Bittu alleged that Kejriwal has given an injection or something to Bhagwant Mann who is now not able to even speak properly. The former Congress leader added that Bhagwant Mann has lost his thinking ability and Kejriwal is now promoting his wife in Punjab instead of Bhagwant Mann.

Bittu also asserted that soon an inquiry will be held into this scandal to know which medicine or treatment has been used on Bhagwant Mann to make him cognitively slow. Although Bittu did not say it explicitly, he hinted that Bhagwant Mann is being poisoned slowly for Kejriwal’s dirty political ambitions.

Our RMN News Service sent an email to AAP and its leaders Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to take their editorial inputs for this story. Similarly, an email was sent to Ravneet Singh Bittu to know the basis of his allegations. However, RMN News Service did not get any response.

Disclaimer: RMN News Service cannot independently verify the claims of former Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu about Kejriwal’s secret medical treatment on Bhagwant Mann and Bikram Singh Majithia’s claims about Bhagwant Mann’s health.

