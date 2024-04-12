Proliferation of Anti-Modi Videos on YouTube: Research Report

Anti-Modi Virodhi media channels mostly support opposition party Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

This research report discusses an emerging media trend which signifies that a number of Indian men and women are trying to build their careers and earn their livelihoods just by spreading hate against India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his political outfit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Highlights of the Report: Proliferation of Anti-Modi Videos on YouTube

A number of hate-mongering channels run by the so-called journalists are proliferating on YouTube.

These channels – which can be called Virodhi media (or opponent media) channels run programs to intentionally abuse and defame prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The Virodhi media YouTube channels are more vulgar than the proverbial Godi media (or lapdog media) channels which exist on traditional TV.

Communal Hindu-Muslim debates on Godi media are equivalent to Muslim-Hindu debates on Virodhi media channels.

Almost all the Virodhi media channels operate in Hindi language, as their owners lack English language skills.

With totally false rhetoric against PM Modi, Virodhi media channels on YouTube make fake performance claims.

Virodhi media channels are run by retired or retrenched workers from traditional media outfits and they cannot be called real journalists.

Fraudulent practices are rampant on Virodhi media YouTube channels.

A formal mechanism or law is required to audit and monitor content on Virodhi media channels.

