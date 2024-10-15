Nijjar Murder Case: Canada Says India Refuses to Cooperate in Probe

Canada says that it has strong evidence provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Indian agents’ role in the Nijjar murder case.

By Rakesh Raman

The prime minister (PM) of Canada Justin Trudeau said that the Government of India has not been cooperating in investigating the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

In a live-streamed press conference today (October 15), Trudeau said that the Indian government of PM Narendra Modi has been trying to deny, obfuscate, and obstruct the criminal investigation being carried out by Canadian agencies.

Canada has maintained that the sitting diplomats in the Modi government have been involved in the murder of Nijjar on Canadian soil. In order to properly investigate them, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats while India has also asked some Canadian officials to leave the country.

Canadian citizen Nijjar – who was campaigning for a separate Sikh state Khalistan in India – was murdered in June 2023 as the Modi government suppresses the demand for Khalistan.

While Canada believes that the Modi regime has committed a serious crime of transnational repression to kill a Canadian citizen, it designated the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in the Nijjar murder investigation.

However, on October 14, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a vague statement to personally attack PM Trudeau and called the Canadian accusation of India’s involvement in the crime as “preposterous imputations”.

Canada says that it has strong evidence provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Indian agents’ role in the Nijjar murder case. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canada, said in a statement on October 14 that Canada continues to ask that the Indian government support the ongoing investigation in the Nijjar case.

In the press conference, Trudeau stated that Canada has shared the probe findings with its Five Eyes partners, particularly the United States. Established after World War II, the Five Eyes (FVEY) is an intelligence alliance between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

While the Modi government has refused to participate in the investigation of Nijjar murder case, the U.S. alleges that Modi’s secret agents tried to kill another Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the U.S.

In order to stop the transnational repression crimes of the Modi regime in the U.S., Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in September 2024 introduced the bipartisan Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024.

In the Pannun case, a U.S. court has summoned various officials in the Modi government for the alleged plot to kill Pannun, who also supports the demand for Khalistan.

Meanwhile, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has again recommended a harsh penalty on India for continuous attacks on religious minorities.

Referring to the Nijjar and Pannun cases, USCIRF says that the Indian authorities are increasingly engaged in acts of transnational repression targeting religious minorities abroad.

It is also believed in India that Modi is running a party of rogues. Recently, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Modi is a group of terrorists who are engaged in various acts of terror.

In a video media interview on October 12, Kharge said that Modi’s political outfit is a terrorist party which is responsible for lynchings of citizens and heinous crimes against lower castes and tribals in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.