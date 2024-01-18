India: e-SAKSHI Mobile App to Monitor Fund Flow to MPs

Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD Scheme)

The Minister of State in India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Rao Inderjit Singh launched the MPLADS e-SAKSHI mobile application for revised fund flow procedure under MPLAD Scheme on January 16 in New Delhi.

The launching event was attended by various functionaries, including the Chief Statistician of India-cum-Secretary, Additional Secretary, and other senior officers of the Ministry, as well as senior officials of SBI and TCS.

The objective of MPLAD Scheme is to enable the Members of Parliament (MPs) to recommend works of developmental nature with emphasis on the creation of durable community assets based on the locally felt needs.

The revised set of guidelines aims to broaden the scope of the Scheme so as to enable the MPs to recommend the developmental works as per the changing needs of the community; with an emphasis on improving the functioning, implementation and monitoring of the MPLAD scheme.

According to a government statement, the launching of e-SAKSHI mobile application for MPs under the MPLAD scheme will bring forth many benefits, changing the way they engage with and manage development projects in their constituencies.

The statement adds that the mobile app would offer convenience and accessibility, allowing MPs to propose, track, and oversee the projects at their fingertips. This real-time access enhances decision-making processes, enabling swift responses to emerging needs or issues.

The application will streamline the communication between MPs and relevant authorities, facilitating a more efficient exchange of information.

Additionally, the mobile app will promote transparency by providing MPs with instant updates on the status and progress of their proposed projects. This transparency not only fosters accountability but also instills public trust in the allocation and utilization of MPLADS funds. Furthermore, the mobile application has the features for budget management, ensuring MPs can monitor expenditures.

The entire process of recommendation under the revised guidelines will operate through the web portal as well as mobile application. This technology solution aims to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the execution of MPLAD scheme.