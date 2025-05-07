India Launches ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes on Pakistan Terror Bases

India’s Opposition party Congress issued a statement expressing pride in the Indian Armed Forces for striking terror camps in Pakistan.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi/Islamabad, May 7, 2025 – India claims its military conducted precise missile strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in an action dubbed “Operation Sindoor”. Carried out early on Wednesday, May 7, at 1.44 am, this operation reportedly involved all three Indian defence services – the Army, Navy, and Air Force – being used together against Pakistan for the first time since the 1971 war.

The strikes were reportedly undertaken in response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including many tourists. India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, although Pakistan has denied any involvement. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to avenge the terror attack. Prime Minister Modi reportedly monitored Operation Sindoor through the night.

Operation Sindoor

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian forces claim to have targeted nine sites described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have allegedly been planned and directed. Sources indicate the targeted sites included the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke. Precision strike weapon systems from the Army, Navy, and Air Force were utilised, alongside reported use of Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions.

The Indian army emphasised that “no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted” and stated that India demonstrated considerable restraint in target selection and execution method. Following the strikes, the Indian army posted “Justice is served” on social media platform X. India’s NSA Ajit Doval reportedly briefed his US counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the actions taken after the operation concluded.

Pakistan has reacted strongly to the strikes. It stated that India’s missile attacks on six locations killed at least eight people and wounded more than 35. Pakistan has promised a robust response to what it described as an “act of war” from its neighbour.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed he had spoken with the national security advisors of both India and Pakistan. He urged both sides to “keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation”. Rubio stated he was monitoring the situation closely and engaging with both sides “towards a peaceful resolution”.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries have been escalating since the deadly attack in Pahalgam. A detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is expected later today.

India’s Opposition party Congress issued a statement today (May 7) expressing pride in the Indian Armed Forces for striking terror camps. They stated that India has an unflinching National Policy against terrorism from Pakistan and PoK.

The statement added that since the Pahalgam attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government for decisive action against cross border terror, emphasising that national unity and solidarity are needed and national interest is supreme.

Disclaimer: RMN News Service cannot independently verify the claims of India about its attack on Pakistan.