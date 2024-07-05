Lawyers Lobby for Kejriwal’s Bail with Letter to Chief Justice

By RMN News Service

A group of 150 lawyers from Delhi High Court and district courts have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud regarding the irregularities in the bail case of jailed Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

According to a report of today (July 5) in The New Indian Express, the lawyers have complained against Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain who stayed Kejriwal’s bail order.

They allege that Justice Jain’s brother, Anurag Jain, serves as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel, which amounts to a “conflict of interest” of Justice Jain. Therefore, he should have recused himself from the case.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked with Delhi’s liquor scam case. Earlier, with a controversial judgment, Judge Niyay Bindu in a Delhi lower court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20. But the next day the ED approached the Delhi High Court which put an interim stay on the trial court’s order.

The ED argued that the trial court Judge Niyay Bindu did not give it proper opportunity to explain the case and termed the order ‘perverse’.

A number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politicians including Kejriwal have been jailed in the Delhi liquor policy case. After arresting Kejriwal last month (June 2024), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that Kejriwal has blamed Sisodia for making the dubious liquor policy. Kejriwal denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered Kejriwal to stay in jail till July 12 in the corruption case linked to the liquor policy scam. However, Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court for bail.