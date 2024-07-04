Court Extends Jail Term of Manish Sisodia in Liquor Scam Case

By RMN News Service

A court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody (jail term) of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha till July 25 in a money laundering case linked with Delhi liquor scam case.

In her order today (July 3), special judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they appeared in the court hearing through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody ordered before.

[ Video: क्या अरविंद केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलनी चाहिए? ]

[ Video: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ – ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ‘ਚ ਬੰਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਸਰ ]

A number of AAP politicians including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have been jailed in the Delhi liquor policy case. After arresting Kejriwal last month (June 2024), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that Kejriwal has blamed Sisodia for making the dubious liquor policy. Kejriwal denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered Kejriwal to stay in jail till July 12 in the corruption case linked to the liquor policy scam. However, Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court for getting bail.