Lithuania to Host International Anti-Corruption Conference 2024

The 2024 IACC will take lessons from Lithuania’s successes for the world to better understand how to uphold principles of anti-corruption, democracy and freedom.

Lithuania will host the International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC), which is an independent global forum in the fight against corruption. The 21st iteration of the IACC will take place from 18 to 21 June 2024 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The IACC Council chose to hold the next conference in Lithuania for its strategic importance and commitment to fighting corruption since gaining independence just over 30 years ago. According to Transparency International, the 2024 IACC will take lessons from Lithuania’s successes for the world to better understand how to uphold principles of anti-corruption, democracy and freedom.

“Right now the world faces a myriad of threats to human rights and the global order – from the rise of kleptocracy and authoritarianism to climate change – and corruption fuels each of these challenges. The IACC presents an invaluable opportunity for world leaders to focus on fighting corruption, to learn from each other and forge new partnerships going forward,” said Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International.

Since 1983, the IACC has brought together policymakers, business leaders, civil society organizations and journalists from over 140 countries to highlight the global impact of corruption and how we can work together to fight it.

According to Transparency International, the most recent conference, co-hosted by the US government in Washington, DC included over 2,000 leaders from all sectors and walks of life to address key issues from stopping the flow of dirty money to protecting democracy and global security.

The 20th IACC featured speakers from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, to President of Moldova Maia Sandu and Head of Investigations at the Anti-Corruption Foundation Maria Pevchikh.