Dishonest Farmers Again Announce to Hold Protest in Delhi

As the SKM has lost its relevance, the new protests that it has announced will not have any impact on the Modi regime.

By Rakesh Raman

The united body of farmers – Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – has once again decided to launch its agitation against the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi which has failed to accept farmers’ demands.

According to SKM, which mainly includes about a dozen farmers’ organizations from Punjab only, has announced that it will begin its protest on February 13, 2024 when farmers will assemble in Delhi.

As most farmers are dishonest, there is a likelihood of the cancellation of proposed agitation as the farm leaders have done repeatedly in the past that after announcing their protests they collude with the government to withdraw their protest call.

Earlier, the farmers had run away from Delhi protest sites in December 2021 without getting their demands accepted by the Modi regime. Now they have decided to resuscitate their dormant protests.

The SKM said that the demonstrations – which will begin in February – will continue until all their demands are accepted by the government. Although the SKM claims that it has a large number of farmer members in different parts of India, it is a totally false claim.

Only a handful of farmers participate in the protests announced by SKM which photographs them and creates an exaggerated hype on social media to make false claims about the success of their agitation. The entire SKM operations run in an opaque manner while there are allegations of embezzlement of funds received through donations.

Although führer Modi had mechanically withdrawn the contentious farm laws over 2 years ago for which farmers were protesting, the Modi empire did not accept any other demand of farmers. It was rumoured by farmers and Virodhi media channels which operate on YouTube that Modi has succumbed to avoid resistance from farmers in the elections.

However, it was a false assertion. Modi never gets intimidated by any agitation by any section of society because it is believed that Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manipulates electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win elections fraudulently.

Although the 2024 Lok Sabha election is expected to take place after a couple of months, the farmers’ protest will not have any impact on the election and BJP’s likely victory. Therefore, farmers should not expect any favourable outcome from their agitation, if it happens.

Earlier, a few dishonest SKM leaders had celebrated the repeal of farm laws and convinced the other gullible farmers that it was a victory for them. But actually the SKM leaders had lost the struggle because the farm laws existed only on paper and not yet implemented.

As the Modi regime (which is actually Modi alone) flatly refused to accept any of the SKM demands, the SKM losers left the protest sites sheepishly and decided to sit in their homes.

Farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for certain crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers who participated in the year-long protest that began in November 2020.

The protesting farmers also demanded the arrest of Modi’s minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of a conspiracy to murder a few farmers in 2020 at Lakhimpur Kheri in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

However, SKM was shocked to know that, let alone arresting the minister, even his accused son was released from jail. The SKM leaders had urged the voters to defeat the candidates of Modi’s BJP in the state Assembly elections – particularly in UP and Uttarakhand.

However, the BJP won comfortably mainly because EVMs were used in elections. It showed that farmers have hardly any influence on the voters and their protests were not quite impactful.

Farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and UP states – had protested for over a year against the three farm laws announced by the Modi empire and other anti-farmer policies of the government.

But they had ended their agitation abruptly, as some of the corrupt farm leaders decided to betray the protesting farmers with the aim to contest the Punjab election and there were hardly any crowds at the protest sites.

As the SKM has lost its relevance, the new protests that it has announced will not have any impact on the Modi regime which either ignores the protesters or unleashes police terror on them.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.