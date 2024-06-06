Lok Sabha Election Results Announced. Who Will Be the PM of India?

By RMN News Service

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election which took place from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. The counting of votes was done on June 4.

According to the ECI announcement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi won 240 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats while 272 seats are required to get a majority.

The opposition Congress party is second with a paltry 99 Lok Sabha seat wins. It shows that no single party could get a majority and there is a possibility of the formation of a coalition government.

With the maximum number of seats, it is likely that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government for a third consecutive term and Modi will again become the PM.

However, the Congress-led INDIA bloc – which is a group of more than 20 opposition parties – has not given up and will try to rope in more political outfits to increase its tally from 232 to 272 members of parliament to form the government.

While it is largely believed that the BJP manipulates the electronic voting machines (EVMs) selectively to win some State elections and crucial seats in Lok Sabha elections, the possibility of EVM tampering in this 2024 Lok Sabha election cannot be ruled out.

In a country of 1.4 billion people, there are about 1 billion Indian voters. As over 60% people voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is estimated that 640 million votes were counted to declare the results.