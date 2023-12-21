INDIA Alliance Complains to Election Commission About EVM Misuse

A group of more than 20 opposition political parties which operate under the banner I-N-D-I-A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) have raised the EVM (electronic voting machine) fraud issue in the Indian elections.

Most Indian citizens and political parties do not want EVMs to be used in Assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections. It is alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi selectively manipulates EVMs in Lok Sabha elections and certain key state elections to win elections fraudulently.

In their complaint sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 19, 2023, the opposition parties led by Congress have raised several issues related to EVM tampering and demanded free and fair elections in the country.

It is suggested in the complaint that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip which falls in a box after voting should be handed over to the voter who should drop it in a separate ballot box after verification. Then all the VVPAT slips should be counted manually to declare election results.

But this is a ridiculous suggestion. If the VVPAT paper slips are to be counted manually, then there is no need to use EVMs. It is better to ask the voters to stamp their choice of a candidate on ballot paper and then count the ballot papers to know the result.

In other words, the opposition parties should demand elections only on ballot papers by removing all EVMs from the election process. Only then there is a chance of stopping EVM frauds in elections. The proposition is simple: If there is electronics, there is a possibility of hacking. It can be hacking through EVM electronic chip programming or remote hacking.

Since almost all opposition leaders are naive or foolish, they cannot understand the technology behind EVMs as well as VVPAT systems and the manipulation that can be done with them to change the election results.

The opposition parties only register some weak verbal protests after every election defeat, but they never oppose EVMs vehemently. Therefore, the Election Commission and the Supreme Court never take their complaints seriously and it is observed that EVMs continue to help BJP and Modi win elections at will.

In fact, it is not only the electronic tampering that can be done to EVMs, but they can also be replaced with pre-configured machines which have a certain vote count for a candidate (for example, a BJP candidate) who has been selected to win.

That is why there are complaints that even after hours of voting, the EVM battery was almost full in certain cases. It happens when the EVM on which voting takes place is secretly replaced with a pre-configured EVM that has more votes for a particular candidate. This is presumably done during the period between the day of voting and the day of counting.

FALSE INFORMATION

It is being seen that the Godi media (lapdog media) controlled by the Modi regime and the dishonest Virodhi media which has some crude Hindi YouTube channels run by tired and retired journalists spread false information that Modi wins with Hindu votes.

But it is a wrong assumption. Although Modi and his BJP colleagues spread anti-Muslim or anti-Pakistan hatred before elections, there is hardly any wise Hindu voter who would support such a divisive rhetoric.

Similarly, there are no takers for Modi’s Ram temple or cow-protection politics while he acts as a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader. Most voters expect Modi to tackle unemployment and inflation in the country, but he has failed to deliver on all governance issues.

Actually, communal hate and other dirty tactics used by BJP provide only a fake facade to hide the EVM manipulation which helps Modi’s party win. Similarly, BJP allows Congress and other opposition parties to win in certain smaller states so that its alleged vote theft through EVMs does not get exposed.

If any election is held honestly without using EVMs, neither Modi nor BJP can win because during his 10 years of rule, Modi has inflicted irreparable damage to the country.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

An ongoing RMN poll suggests that only 10% of people want Modi to become PM after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. But if the use of EVMs is not stopped, it is certain that Modi and BJP will win the Lok Sabha election and will further push the country into a state of extreme disaster.

While the opposition parties have complained to the Election Commission and the Supreme Court has also been approached to get the EVM frauds stopped. But it is unlikely that the election authorities or the top court judges would intervene because they cannot dare to take any decision against the desire of their boss Modi.

After winning the elections deceptively, Modi becomes PM and terrorizes and controls all the law-enforcement institutions including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), judiciary, bureaucracy, police, and election offices so that the government functionaries work like his slaves. Even the politicians in opposition parties and his own party BJP are scared to challenge Modi’s hostile actions.

The politicians and police officers are scared because they have seen the horrific cases of Haren Pandya’s murder and imprisonment of Gujarat riots whistleblower Sanjiv Bhatt who tried to raise their voice against Modi. These cases have been recorded in the recent BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ which describes Modi’s role in the Gujarat violence of 2002.

Similarly, most judges must be scared after witnessing the fate of judge Loya (Brijgopal Harikishan Loya) who had died in mysterious circumstances. In this case, BJP leader Amit Shah – who is now the home minister of India – was the prime accused.

But no investigation or investigating officer can dare to point the finger at Amit Shah who controls the police and other law-enforcement agencies. Judges, investigating officers, politicians, and election officials know that if judge Loya or Haren Pandya can die in an inexplicable manner, they also can be made to face the same fate.

That is why they do not take any decision that may annoy Modi who behaves as a dictator elected by the manipulated EVMs. In all probability, therefore, EVMs will never be discontinued and Modi will win where he wants to win in states and national elections.

If the opposition parties really want the discontinuation of EVMs, they need to occupy the streets permanently to hold their demonstrations loudly against EVMs for they must know that they will easily get defeated in the Lok Sabha election if it is held on these vulnerable machines.

He has also launched the "Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India" editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.