RMN Launches “States Monitor 2025” Ranking Indian States by Education, Healthcare, and Law & Order

New Delhi, May 4, 2025 — The Raman Media Network (RMN) has released its latest research-based report titled “RMN States Monitor 2025”, which ranks Indian states on three critical governance parameters: Education, Healthcare, and Law & Order.

The pioneering report identifies the Top 10 Indian States by aggregating scores from government and institutional datasets, offering a composite view of state-level performance. This initiative builds on RMN’s mission to deliver data-driven journalism and civic research that empower citizens and policymakers alike.

🔍 Top 5 States in RMN States Monitor 2025

Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Telangana Kerala Tamil Nadu

The rankings are based on:

Education : Using the Performance Grading Index (PGI) by the Ministry of Education.

: Using the Performance Grading Index (PGI) by the Ministry of Education. Healthcare : Using the NITI Aayog Health Index.

: Using the NITI Aayog Health Index. Law & Order: Using the India Justice Report (IJR) 2025 scores.

The composite score was calculated by normalizing all indicators to a 100-point scale and averaging them to ensure fair comparison across domains.

🧩 About the RMN States Monitor

The RMN States Monitor is a research and awareness initiative launched by Raman Media Network to track and report on the comparative performance of Indian states in the fields that directly affect citizens’ lives. The goal is to bring transparency, data integrity, and civic pressure to improve governance outcomes.

🌐 About RMN

Raman Media Network (RMN) is a diversified content and research company that manages multiple global news sites and produces analytical reports on governance, education, and corruption. In the year ending April 2025, RMN’s digital properties received more than 28 million page views (Source: Webstat).

Clean House: The organization also runs Clean House, a free community service for residents in Delhi, exposing housing corruption and government negligence. Learn more:

RMN is led by Rakesh Raman, a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation. He previously held senior editorial roles and contributed to The Financial Express as an exclusive edit-page columnist.

