Spain: A Driver for Broadened Transatlantic Relations

The event is organized by Club de Madrid, co-organized by the Atlantic Council and supported by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 22, the event ‘Spain: A Driver for Broadened Transatlantic Relations’ will be held at the Baha’i International Community in New York, with the aim of strengthening relations between the two regions and strengthening the multilateral system.

The event, organized by Club de Madrid, co-organized by the Atlantic Council and supported by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is part of a broader project that was created to support Spain’s efforts to institutionalize EU-LAC cooperation with an expanded transatlantic approach, including the United States as a key geopolitical ally in the construction of the interregional integration agenda.

Club de Madrid is a leading forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, who leverage their leadership experience and global reach to strengthen inclusive democratic practice and improve the well-being of people around the world.

The event will feature experts such as Club de Madrid President Danilo Türk, Members like Han Seung-soo, Tarja Halonen, Gordon Brown, Ivo Josipovic, Olusegun Obasanjo, Tsakhia Elbegdorj, Carlos Alvarado and other important figures who will contribute their insights about improving relations between the two regions.

According to Club de Madrid, with Spain’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union has also come a firmer commitment to a more strategic relation between European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean as key partners, based on shared values, interests and priorities in international affairs.

This context therefore offers a unique opportunity for a strengthened transatlantic relationship, focusing on common strategic priorities such as upholding the rules-based international order and advancing the digital and green transitions.

Another session seeking to foster collaboration among partners in the broadened transatlantic community will take place on September 27 in Madrid in which these issues will continue to be discussed and which will also serve as an opportunity to strengthen the essential relationships and cooperation between the regions.

The upcoming session will take place on September 22, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m., at the Baha’i International Community in New York.

