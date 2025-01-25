Technology Dialogue 2025: Minister Envisions Global Leadership Role for India

India’s leadership role in global technology governance was highlighted through its co-chairmanship of the Summit for Action on Artificial Intelligence, set to take place in France next month.

Addressing the “Technology Dialogue 2025”, held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology, unveiled “Vision India Techade”, envisaging a global leadership role for India, particularly in innovation and technology.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that science and technology form the cornerstone of India’s vision to transform into a global hub for innovation, economic growth and solutions to pressing global issues such as climate change and public health. Highlighting the government’s initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), National Quantum Mission, and the India AI mission, he affirmed India’s commitment to making the 2020s a “Techade for India.”

“Strategic international collaborations are essential for India to cement its place as a global technology leader,” Dr. Jitendra Singh noted. He underscored the need to partner with like-minded nations to advance critical technologies like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and green hydrogen.

India’s leadership role in global technology governance was highlighted through its co-chairmanship of the Summit for Action on Artificial Intelligence, set to take place in France next month, and its active contributions to the United Nations’ International Year of Quantum Science and Technology in 2025. “Our aim is to foster equitable partnerships that address global challenges while enhancing India’s integration into the global value chain,” he said.

The Minister also focused on integrating cross-sectoral synergies, such as combining AI with biotechnology or quantum computing with secure communication systems, to amplify societal and economic impact. Ethical technology governance, responsible innovation, and robust intellectual property protections are pivotal, he emphasized, for ensuring that technological progress benefits all.

India’s vibrant StarUp ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns and a supportive policy environment, was described as a magnet for foreign direct investments in frontier technologies. Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of strong intellectual property rights frameworks to attract global investors while fostering equitable technology sharing.

The Indian diaspora’s vital role in strengthening international partnerships was another key point. Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted initiatives like the VAIBHAV Summit and OCI Scientist Scheme, which connect Indian innovators abroad with domestic stakeholders to drive co-innovation and capacity-building.

In conclusion, the Minister said, “India’s technological journey is about contributing meaningfully to global progress while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.” With its talent, dynamic startups, and global partnerships, India is poised to lead the world into a future powered by transformative technologies.

The event brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and academics from around the world to discuss priorities for India’s International Technology Engagement Framework (ITEF).

Courtesy: Ministry of Science & Technology