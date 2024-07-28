Voting Frauds Helped Modi Group Win 2024 Lok Sabha Election: Report

The report claims that Modi’s BJP / NDA could have won at least 79 extra seats with manipulated hike in vote count of about 5 crore (50 million) votes.

By Rakesh Raman

A new research report has claimed that large-scale voting frauds happened during the recent 2024 Lok Sabha election to help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the election.

As a result of these frauds, it is alleged that the NDA gained the majority with 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha to form the government and make Narendra Modi the prime minister (PM) for the third consecutive term.

The report titled “Conduct of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Analysis of ‘Vote Manipulation’ and ‘Misconduct during Voting and Counting” asks if the 2024 mandate has been stolen from the people of India.

Released on July 22 by the civil society organization Vote for Democracy (VFD), the report claims that Modi’s BJP / NDA could have won at least 79 extra seats with manipulated hike in vote count of about 5 crore (50 million) votes.

In other words, in a free and fair election, the BJP / NDA seats in parliament would have been just 214 while 272 seats are required for a majority. Thus, actually the NDA rival INDIA bloc should have formed the government.

The VFD report has also alleged electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioning and manipulation which helped BJP / NDA win the 2024 election. It is repeatedly being complained by opposition parties and citizens that Modi and BJP win Lok Sabha elections and certain state elections by tampering with EVMs.

But the complicit Election Commission of India (ECI) and almost defunct Supreme Court have arbitrarily ignored the complaints against EVMs.

The VFD has also sent a notice dated July 19, 2024 to ECI and said in the notice that the elections conducted through EVMs was undemocratic as section 59 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 (RPA) mandates the conduct of elections through ballot paper not by EVMs.

Since there is no effective opposition in the country and courts cannot dare to take any decision that may displease Modi, the ECI is expected to discard the VFD notice while the ECI bureaucrats work as the agents of the Modi regime.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

Meanwhile, a dedicated microsite explains the risks of holding elections on EVMs in India. It covers legal, political, and technological issues related to EVMs.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.