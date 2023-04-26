Academy Announces Dates for 2024 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Academy key dates for the 2023 Oscar season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline Governors Awards Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT Oscar Shortlists Announcement Eligibility period ends Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Oscar Nominations Announcement Oscar Nominees Luncheon Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT Scientific and Technical Awards Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT 96th Oscars Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Saturday, November 18, 2023 Thursday, December 14, 2023 Monday, December 18, 2023 Thursday, December 21, 2023 Sunday, December 31, 2023 Thursday, January 11, 2024 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Monday, February 12, 2024 Thursday, February 22, 2024 Friday, February 23, 2024 Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Sunday, March 10, 2024

According to the Academy, all dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change.

