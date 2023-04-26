Academy Announces Dates for 2024 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.  The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Academy key dates for the 2023 Oscar season are as follows: 

General entry categories submission deadline         

Governors Awards                                                 

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT                         

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT                        

Oscar Shortlists Announcement                            

Eligibility period ends                                             

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT                   

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT                      

Oscar Nominations Announcement                       

Oscar Nominees Luncheon                                       

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT                              

Scientific and Technical Awards                               

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT                                 

96th Oscars

 Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Monday, February 12, 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Sunday, March 10, 2024

According to the Academy, all dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.

In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more.

