Academy Announces Dates for 2024 Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Academy key dates for the 2023 Oscar season are as follows:
|General entry categories submission deadline
Governors Awards
Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Oscar Shortlists Announcement
Eligibility period ends
Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Scientific and Technical Awards
Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT
96th Oscars
|Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Monday, December 18, 2023
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Monday, February 12, 2024
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Friday, February 23, 2024
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Sunday, March 10, 2024
According to the Academy, all dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.
In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more.
