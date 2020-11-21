Air Pollution Forces Sonia Gandhi to Leave Delhi

By RMN News Service

On the advice of doctors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 73, has left her hometown Delhi to avoid air pollution that has reached deadly limits in the national capital.

Mrs Gandhi – who has chronic chest infection – is expected to live on the outskirts of Chennai or Goa, which have relatively less pollution.

According to a Hindustan Times newspaper report, the Congress president – accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi or daughter Priyanka Gandhi – was expected to go out of Delhi on Friday (November 20).

Travel Advisory for New Delhi, India

As pollution levels remain dangerously high throughout the year in India, all travelers including business executives, tourists, and diplomats need to exercise utmost caution while planning to visit India – particularly India’s capital New Delhi.

Moreover, companies and investors must not come to Delhi for setting up their businesses or for trade conferences as pollution can harm them as well as their families. Foreigners who have come to stay in India for their work, should preferably go back to their countries. Or, at least, they should not keep their children with them because Delhi’s pollution is very harmful for children.

Delhi Government, the Indian Government, and the pollution-control agencies are not taking proper steps to control pollution because most politicians and bureaucrats in India are uneducated and careless.

The extreme pollution in Delhi is usually compared to the poisonous gas chambers used by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust for the genocide of millions of European Jews.

By Rakesh Raman

As dust and air pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi during the winter season every year, it becomes difficult to breathe for residents during the October-February period.

An interactive tool on the Breathe Life 2030 website shows a Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 level of 143 micrograms per cubic metre (annual mean) in New Delhi. This is 14 times more than the WHO (World Health Organization) safe level of 10 µg/m3. Simply put, the people of Delhi are inhaling poison from the air.