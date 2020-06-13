Arrogance of Modi Govt Causing Covid Deaths in India: Rahul Gandhi

By RMN News Service

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the increasing number of deaths and destruction being caused by coronavirus (Covid-19) in India, as the country moved a notch up to become the fourth worst-affected nation in the world.

Although the Indian government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has almost ignored the coronavirus tragedy, some outsiders like Rahul Gandhi keep giving unsolicited advice to the government.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing RMN Poll, 82% people say that PM Modi is not handling the coronavirus crisis effectively.

The Congress leader attacked the Modi government on Friday, saying that “India is firmly on it’s way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.”

Although the Modi government has been downplaying the impact of virus by giving under-reported data, some estimates suggest that currently India has nearly 2 million Covid cases and the number of cases and deaths are expected to increase in July when the virus spread will reach its peak.

According to understated official data, currently India has over 300,000 cases while 8,500 people have died of coronavirus. The number of cases and deaths are increasing in India after the Modi government and various state governments lifted the lockdown restrictions.

With the help of graphs, Rahul Gandhi explained how the Covid cases have been increasing in India after imposing the lockdowns recklessly. When the deaths are increasing, strangely the government has started easing the lockdown restrictions.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results – Anonymous,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.