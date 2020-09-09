Arvind Kejriwal Launches Online System to File Consumer Court Complaints

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today (September 8) launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts.

He said during the virtual launch ceremony that the system will prove to be a milestone especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when people are not supposed to move out freely.

The chief minister added that now consumers will be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments such as court fees online.

Inaugurating Delhi Govt’s E-filing consumer complaint system, it will help Delhiites especially during this tough time of pandemic | LIVE https://t.co/fPswuYDjfb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2020

Kejriwal said that it will be a useful system, as his government is asking people to stay at home to avoid the Covid infection. He informed that around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here are currently pending. The online system is expected to help resolve these cases at a faster pace, he added.