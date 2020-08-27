Coronavirus Cases Increasing in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

While the Delhi Government has been giving recovery rate (which is a totally misleading parameter) of patients, it is hiding the data related to number of Covid deaths in the city.

Rakesh Raman

After downplaying the effect of coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past few months, Delhi Government headed by chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal admits that the coronavirus cases are increasing in Delhi.

In a video message, Kejriwal said today (August 26) that the number of cases has reached 1,693 on August 25, while the number had gone below 1,000 a couple of weeks ago.

He added that in order to control the spread of the virus in the city, his government will increase the number of tests per day to 40,000 from the current 20,000.

While RMN News Service observes that the coronavirus situation is quite alarming in Delhi, it cannot independently confirm the veracity of the Covid data being released by Delhi Government.

Kejriwal revealed a shocking fact that some of the patients who recover from the infection keep showing Covid symptoms and face difficulty in breathing. He admitted that many people are still not wearing face masks and they do not observe social distancing guidelines.

Kejriwal – who is known for telling blatant lies – said that despite a deteriorating Covid situation, the hospital admissions are not increasing. But he did not reveal the fact that the government hospitals in Delhi are so dirty that even a normal person would fall sick after entering these hospitals. Therefore, even the infected people prefer to die at their homes instead of going to these stinking hospitals.

In a related case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has said that 2 persons have been arrested for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through shell companies formed on the basis of fabricated documents.

पिछले कुछ दिनों में दिल्ली में कोरोना के केस में थोड़ी बढ़ोतरी हुई, हालांकि बाकी आंकड़े कंट्रोल में हैं। आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली में टेस्टिंग डबल की जाएगी। Press conference | LIVE https://t.co/MQzp7NuIpG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2020

The Covid cases and deaths are increasing rapidly in Delhi, because the Kejriwal government has been recklessly lifting the lockdown restrictions. The details of the second serological survey or sero survey released on August 20 in the capital confirm that nearly one-third of Delhi’s 20 million population has been exposed to Covid-19 and has developed antibodies.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 29.1% prevalence of the virus has been found in the second sero survey – which means nearly 60 lakh people in Delhi now have antibodies.

In the first serological survey in July, 23.48% of Delhi’s population was found to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A sero survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection. It tells that a person contracted the virus but got cured – at least temporarily – without any treatment. It is believed that antibodies can protect a person from virus for only a few months.

As Delhi Government has planned to carry out sero surveys every month, the other two rounds of the survey are scheduled to take place in the first weeks of September and October.

While the Delhi Government has been giving recovery rate (which is a totally misleading parameter) of patients, it is hiding the data related to number of Covid deaths in the city.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.