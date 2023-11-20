Kejriwal Referendum: 79% Say CM Kejriwal Should Resign for Corruption

Since almost all AAP leaders and workers behave as Kejriwal’s slaves, they do not say anything that may displease the AAP Supreme Leader Kejriwal.

By Rakesh Raman

In an ongoing online referendum being run by RMN News Service, a whopping 79% respondents say that Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal should resign from his position.

It is expected that Kejriwal – who is allegedly involved in massive corruption scandals – will soon be arrested and jailed by the law-enforcement agencies. A number of AAP politicians and Kejriwal’s associates are already in jail for their acts of corruption.

On November 2, fearing arrest, Kejriwal refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had called him for questioning in the liquor scam case. Since Kejriwal runs his party as a dictator, he presumably forced his other AAP colleagues to say that he should not resign even if he is jailed.

With an evil objective to legitimize AAP leaders’ willingness to keep Kejriwal as Delhi CM, Kejriwal also planned to hold a superficial referendum that should allow him to retain the CM position even from jail.

In all probability, AAP’s opaque referendum – if it is held – will ostensibly say that Kejriwal should not resign and run Delhi Government from jail. However, to expose Kejriwal’s dirty ploy, RMN News Service is running a parallel online referendum to take objective response from citizens.

In the RMN referendum, 79% respondents say that Kejriwal should resign as he is allegedly involved in a number of corruption cases. Only 16% say he should not resign and 5% have nothing to say. The referendum results are up to November 20, 2023.

You can click here to participate in the RMN referendum on Kejriwal and also view the latest results of the referendum.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.