As India Surrenders to China, Rahul Gandhi Says Narendra Modi Is Surender Modi

Using the modified flavor of the word ‘surrender’ to rhyme with Modi’s name ‘Narendra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called him Surender Modi instead of Narendra Modi.

By Rakesh Raman

Last week, the Chinese troops had killed at least 20 Indian soldiers deployed in the Galwan area of Ladakh region in western Himalayas. And according to reports, China also has captured 60 sq. km. of Indian territory. But astonishingly, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has accepted that the area captured by the Chinese soldiers does not belong to India.

According to an NDTV report of June 19, Modi stated that China has not entered Indian borders and the Indian posts have not been captured. “20 of our bravehearts were martyred in Ladakh but not before they taught a lesson to those who raised an eye at Bharat Mata (India),” Modi claimed, according to the report.

In other words, Modi admitted that the gory conflict in which Indian soldiers were killed took place on the Chinese territory. That also means the Indian soldiers had intruded into the Chinese territory when Chinese troops killed them.

[ China Kills 20 Indian Soldiers. Nationalist PM Modi Is Silent. But Why? ]

Although historically India has claimed that the Galwan Valley belongs to India, Modi – with his reckless statement – surrendered that area to China, which has now formally included the Galwan area into China’s boundary.

Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

Using the modified flavor of the word ‘surrender’ to rhyme with Modi’s name ‘Narendra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called him Surender Modi instead of Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi tweeted today, “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi.”

He also shared an article published in The Japan Times that said, “After years of bending over backward to appease China, Modi has received yet another Chinese encroachment on Indian territory.”

A leading defense expert and a former officer in the Indian army, Ajai Shukla, explains in his article how Modi’s kowtowing to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his unilateral moves in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and his awe of China have led to China’s occupation of Indian territory in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

My article in The New York Times @nytopinion that maps out how @narendramodi‘s kowtowing to Xi Jinping, his unilateral moves in J&K and his awe of China have led to China’s occupation of Indian territory in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. https://t.co/2jM5RgVymk — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) June 20, 2020

As China is expected to usurp more Indian territory, the Chinese official news site Global Times said that the core reason of deadly physical clash between Chinese and Indian border troops is the self-aggrandizing that is going on among the Indian elite. “India needs to come to their senses,” China warns.

Earlier, in a warning article on June 17 Global Times said that the arrogance and recklessness of the Indian side (Modi government) is the main reason for the consistent tensions along China-India borders.

The article argues that India’s increasing proximity to the U.S. is also a cause of concern for China. It is believed that the U.S. under Donald Trump’s administration is trying to exploit Modi government’s lack of understanding in foreign affairs to serving Washington’s interests against China.

Meanwhile, Trump has offered to mediate between India and China to get the territorial issue resolved.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.