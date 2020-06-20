China Must Vacate Indian Territory: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing people at the Bharat Bachao Rally or “Save India Rally” in India’s capital New Delhi on December 14, 2019. Photo: Congress (file photo)
By RMN News Service

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said today that the Indian government must ensure that the Indian territory seized by China is taken back and the original Line of Actual Control (LAC) is restored. The Congress leader expressed her views after attending an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chinese troops have killed at least 20 Indian soldiers deployed in the Galwan area of Ladakh region in western Himalayas. The fight started on Monday night between the two armies when – according to reports – China captured 60 sq. km. of the territory that India claims its own.

Since China is not willing to go back, PM Modi had called a meeting today with the leaders of the opposition parties to share India’s stance. But Ms Gandhi said that she is still in dark, as Modi did not reveal the details of the standoff between India and China.

It is largely presumed that the Modi government has no plan to resolve the territorial dispute with China, and it is working in a free-wheeling manner.

According to an NDTV report, Modi claims that China has not entered Indian borders and the Indian posts have not been captured. “20 of our bravehearts were martyred in Ladakh but not before they taught a lesson to those who raised an eye at Bharat Mata (India),” Modi claimed, according to the report.

With a series of tweets released today by Congress, Ms Gandhi asked the date on which the Chinese troops intruded into the Ladakh region of India. She also asked the steps that Modi government took to protect the Indian land when the government was receiving the satellite images of Chinese occupation of the Indian territory.

As China is expected to usurp more Indian territory, the Chinese official news site Global Times said that the core reason of deadly physical clash between Chinese and Indian border troops is the self-aggrandizing that is going on among the Indian elite. “India needs to come to their senses,” China warns.

Earlier, in a warning article on June 17 Global Times said that the arrogance and recklessness of the Indian side (Modi government) is the main reason for the consistent tensions along China-India borders.

The article argues that India’s increasing proximity to the U.S. is also a cause of concern for China. It is believed that the U.S. under Donald Trump’s administration is trying to exploit Modi government’s lack of understanding in foreign affairs to serving Washington’s interests against China.

