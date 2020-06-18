China Kills 20 Indian Soldiers. Nationalist PM Modi Is Silent. But Why?

Modi takes political advantage deceptively by delivering shallow rhetoric about India’s attacks on the Muslim country Pakistan. But since China is a powerful country, Modi can’t dare to say a word against China.

The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi – who is a self-styled nationalist and derides his opponents as anti-nationals – has presumably gone into hiding, as the belligerent Chinese army is killing Indian soldiers ruthlessly.

According to a statement released today by the Indian Army, the Chinese troops have already killed 20 Indian soldiers deployed in the Galwan area of Ladakh region in western Himalayas.

The fight started on Monday night between the two armies when – according to reports – China captured 60 sq. km. of the territory that India claims its own.

But strangely PM Modi who takes sadistic pleasure when the Indian army attacks Pakistan, has been maintaining a stony silence ever since the battle with China began a couple of days ago.

A leading newspaper The Telegraph wrote today (June 17) in its article titled, Balakot: Full blast; China: Chup Chap that the “Modi government went on a drum-beating overdrive on the air strikes in Balakot (Pakistan) after Pulwama terror attack and withdrew into a shell after the Ladakh carnage involving China.”

It is an open secret that Modi takes political advantage deceptively by delivering shallow rhetoric about India’s attacks on the Muslim country Pakistan. The Modi government also unleashes a herd of lapdog media anchors and an army of cheaply hired trolls after those who question Modi’s actions and decisions.

In the middle of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to The Telegraph article, Modi told a poll rally in Latur, Maharashtra: “Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the airstrike? I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan? Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)?”

But since China is a powerful country, Modi can’t dare to say a word against China. Most believe that Modi’s so-called nationalism is limited only to his violent verbosity against Pakistan.

During 6 years of his rule, Modi and his government have not shown any signs of nationalism toward providing the right governance to Indians. And now the army men are also getting killed under his watch and he has not uttered a single word to save the “national heroes” – the Indian soldiers.

HIDING BEHIND CORONAVIRUS

But still Modi is a cunning politician. These days, he is ostensibly focusing on the coronavirus pandemic in India. During the past couple of months when coronavirus was killing thousands of people in India, Modi never tried to save them. Instead, he was celebrating 6 years of his rule on Indians who are living like slaves under his regime.

Now, when China kills Indians, Modi says cleverly he is managing coronavirus. The fact is that instead of dealing with the issues, Modi is running away from them. His only objective is to stay in power by hook or by crook.

Retired Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today that Modi is hiding and he suggested that Modi should not feel scared of China and come out to face the situation, which is going from bad to worse. Check out the video tweet posted by Rahul Gandhi.

Why is the PM silent?

Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers?

How dare they take our land? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

Although Modi – who is an illiterate politician – keeps hobnobbing with world leaders, including the Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his frequent excursions abroad, he does not enjoy any respect in the modern world that is driven by intellectuals.

REASONS OF INDIA-CHINA CONFLICT

Meanwhile, superpower China has warned India that if it continued with its obstinate stance, China will step up its aggression against India. The Chinese official news site Global Times said in a warning article today (June 17) that the arrogance and recklessness of the Indian side (Modi government) is the main reason for the consistent tensions along China-India borders.

The article argues that India’s increasing proximity to the U.S. is also a cause of concern for China. It is believed that the U.S. under Donald Trump’s administration is trying to exploit Modi government’s lack of understanding in foreign affairs to serving Washington’s interests against China.

On the China-India border issue, the Global Times article adds that the Chinese public should trust the government and the People’s Liberation Army of China. They will firmly safeguard China’s territorial integrity and maintain national interests when dealing with border conflicts, the article said.

The Chinese attack on India is also in response to a reckless statement made by Modi’s close associate and Home Minister Amit Shah who vowed in August 2019 to shed blood for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, occupied by China.

According to The Print news site, Modi-Shah’s Aksai Chin bravado activated China to cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and occupy the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, an official statement by China released today about the border conflicts between India and China said that both the countries are in close communication on resolving relevant issues through diplomatic and military channels.

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not belong to any political party. My editorial objectivity and aversion to the flawed political system in India can be assessed from the fact that I have not voted in any Indian election during the past more than 2 decades. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

DEATH THREATS: I have been facing increasing threats including death threats for my editorial and anti-corruption work. Recently, the NHRC issued a notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police to protect me and my rights as a journalist, but Delhi Police did not respond.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.