Campaign to Save School Students from Useless Education

To: All Parents, Students, Teachers, Politicians, Bureaucrats, and Wise Citizens of India

After launching this campaign in April 2022 to save school students of India from torturous education system, I have been interacting with various state and national education ministries to get the education system reformed.

However, I found that the bureaucrats and politicians in the education departments are so careless and insensitive that they are not concerned at all about the lives and careers of students. They want to persist with the archaic syllabuses and obsolete pedagogical procedures which cannot make students employable. They fail to understand that higher education is meaningless if the fundamental school education is flawed.

That is why the population of so-called educated people or degree holders who are unemployed is increasing exponentially in the country. In order to protect the rights of children to get proper education that can help them earn their livelihoods gracefully, I filed a petition on May 6, 2022 with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India. The NHRC informed me on June 20, 2022 that it has registered the case to get the school education system reformed in India.

I have sent the campaign details to NHRC with the hope that it will persuade the state and national governments in India to accept the new model of education so that the joblessness in India could be reduced. The new school education model that I propose is supposed to enhance the employability of students in the modern and evolving job market. It will also empower the students to acquire self-learning skills which are required to gain employment in the future enterprise domains.

As I had also sent my education-reforms proposal to the Prime Minister of India and the Central Education Ministry, my proposal was forwarded to the Directorate of Education of Delhi Government, although it is an all-India proposal. After sending me a couple of perfunctory letters, the Directorate of Education of Delhi Government did not take any action to save students from its meaningless and futile education.

Although I am exploring the administrative forums to get the new model of education implemented to protect the lives and careers of students, the government systems are terribly slow. Therefore, I urge all parents, students, teachers, politicians, bureaucrats, and wise citizens of India to help me get the reformed education system implemented as early as possible.

The state governments can implement the new system as a pilot project, initially comprising about 10 schools in each state. Subsequently, it can be replicated in more schools in the states. The implementation will include the training of a select group of teachers who will teach according to the new education model in each school.

The details of the campaign and the proposed education model for schools are given below. You can study it and let me know if you need any clarification from my side so that we could together implement the new model at the earliest.

