Congress Holds Protests Against Modi Govt Over Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Account Suspension

By RMN News Service

A large number of women belonging to the women wing of Congress party held a series of protests in New Delhi today (August 9) over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s suspension of account by Twitter.

The members of All India Mahila Congress said that the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi had forced Twitter to lock Rahul Gandhi’s account because he has been raising his voice against the failures of the Modi government.

On Friday (August 6), Twitter had removed a controversial post of Rahul Gandhi with his photo with the family of a nine-year-old Dalit (poor) girl who died in Delhi following an alleged sexual assault. Twitter said that the tweet had violated its rules.

The Mahila Congress, however, claimed that similar posts were existing on Twitter when Rahul Gandhi’s post was removed because he highlighted the Modi government’s failure to ensure security for women.

The Congress protesters complain that the Modi government is using the Delhi Police to intimidate Twitter, which succumbed to government diktats and removed Congress leader’s tweet. They were holding placards of “Twitter Under Arrest.”

“जब जब भाजपा डरती है, पुलिस को आगे करती है !! हमारे नेता Rahul Gandhi जी ने दलित की बेटी के लिए उठाई हुई आवाज़ भाजपा को हज़म नहीं हो रही, आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने के बजाय ट्विटर पर दबाव बना रहें हैं, डरपोक भाजपाई ! पूरा देश कह रहा है #मैं_भी_Rahul,” the Mahila Congress tweeted today (August 9).

The Mahila Congress leaders said that the Modi government got Rahul Gandhi’s account locked because he was demanding justice for the rape victim. They also raised slogans against Twitter for its complicity in the action against Rahul Gandhi’s account.