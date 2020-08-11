Congress Infighting Ends in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot Comes Back
By RMN News Service
A month-long internal scuffle between Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has come to an end after Congress top leadership intervened to assuage the apprehensions of the two warring camps.
After meeting the top party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, Pilot thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for addressing his group’s grievances.
Pilot’s comeback is expected to save the Congress government in Rajasthan which was on the verge of collapse. Gehlot was alleging that PM Modi’s party BJP was trying to buy local lawmakers in horse-trading deals with each MLA selling for Rs. 15 crore only. It was being conjectured that Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot with nearly 20 MLAs will also join the BJP.
Statement issued by Shri @kcvenugopalmp General Secretary AICC, Incharge, Organisation. pic.twitter.com/VAqrWd7Il3
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 10, 2020
Earlier in March, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia – along with 22 Congress MLAs – defected to the BJP, which resulted in the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. It is said that on average the price of each MLA was Rs. 25 crore.
A similar feud is now taking place in Punjab Congress where a slew of rebel leaders – including Congress MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo – are attacking their own Congress government headed by chief minister Amarinder Singh.
They are demanding the change of leadership in Punjab by replacing Amarinder Singh with a more dynamic leader. However, the Congress president Sonia Gandhi has not yet taken any decision to check the growing conflict in Punjab Congress.
