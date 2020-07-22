Retired Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Must Go from Tweets to Streets

If aging Rahul Gandhi really wants to save his dying party and work for the people, he will have to come out of the comforts of his home and struggle on the streets.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has taken voluntary retirement from active politics keeps accusing ruling BJP governments in the Centre and states of their actions.

Of late, he has blamed the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic, allowing China to occupy the Indian territory, and unscrupulously toppling Congress governments in different states.

But Rahul Gandhi – who operates from a closed, watertight room – could never find any solution to reverse the unlawful or immoral actions of the BJP / Modi government.

A-tweet-a-day Congress leader thinks that his tweets at the rate of one per day on average will solve the existential crisis in his party to make it a viable opposition in the despotic Modi regime.

Rahul Gandhi fails to understand that if he has to implement his policies and ideas, he must win elections for his party by hook or by crook. His tweets from home will neither deter BJP, nor will they save his party.

Since Rahul Gandhi is a naive politician who is spending his time in solitude, he keeps writing hate messages against PM Modi instead of going to the slums and streets to work for the people of India.

अपनी भांजी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर पत्रकार विक्रम जोशी की हत्या कर दी गयी। शोकग्रस्त परिवार को मेरी सांत्वना। वादा था राम राज का, दे दिया गुंडाराज। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2020

Today, in a vague tweet, Rahul Gandhi said “वादा था राम राज का, दे दिया गुंडाराज।” Nearest translation: “They promised to give us good governance, instead gave us rule of crime.”

Rahul Gandhi is such a clueless son of her mother Sonia Gandhi – the current Congress president – that he does not know how to articulate his thoughts for social media messaging. As usual, he did not specify who promised good governance or who established the rule of crime.

The trouble is that he is surrounded by equally clueless knuckleheads in Congress party who keep abusing PM Modi and his party, but they never suggested any remedy to get rid of the problems that Indians are facing under the Modi rule.

If aging Rahul Gandhi really wants to save his dying party and work for the people, he will have to come out of the comforts of his home and struggle on the streets. He can’t hide behind the excuse of coronavirus to sit in isolation at his home.

