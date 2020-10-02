Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Arrested by UP Police

By RMN News Service

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and her sister Priyanka Gandhi were detained today by UP Police when they were going to Hathras to meet the family of the gang rape victim who died on Tuesday and whose body was allegedly cremated by the UP Police to destroy the evidence of rape.

Reports suggest that the Congress leaders were attacked by the police before arresting them on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) highway as they were walking on foot to go and express their sympathies to the family of the rape victim who belonged to the Dalit or underprivileged caste.

According to the police, the Congress leaders were arrested under “Section 188” – a law on defying official orders. Visuals indicate that the police pushed Rahul Gandhi who claimed that he was baton-charged by the police.

Ahead of the Congress leaders’ visit, the UP administration had enforced a ban on large gatherings and put up barricades at the borders citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were escorted by a large number of Congress workers, who shouted slogans against the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The rape victim, 20, had died on Tuesday at a Delhi hospital. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis, and severe spinal injury when she was assaulted by four upper caste men from her village on September 14.

Later, the UP Police cremated the body forcibly when her family members were locked in their home. According to reports, the police refused to hand over her body to the family and cremated it without the family’s permission.

As lawlessness is increasing in all parts of India, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join a massive farmers’ protest in Punjab. Hundreds of thousands of farmers all across the country are holding protests against the PM Narendra Modi’s government for its anti-farmer, anti-people actions.