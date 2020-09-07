Gandhi Family Urged Again to Vacate Congress Leadership Positions

As the Gandhi family members are running the party as a family fiefdom, they have completely failed to challenge the might of PM Narendra Modi, who is running the country in a freewheeling manner.

By Rakesh Raman

The restlessness among top Congress leaders is increasing, as the Nehru-Gandhi family – including Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi – refuse to give up control of the party which is facing extinction.

After a dissent letter sent to party president Sonia Gandhi by over 20 rebel Congress leaders last month (August), more voices of internal opposition to the Gandhi family are emerging.

According to an NDTV report of Sunday, nine former Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to “rise above the affinity for the family (parivaar ke moh)” and lead the party by establishing mutual trust and restoring constitutional and democratic values within the party.

The dissidents include former Congress MP Santosh Singh and former minister Satyadev Tripathi. Their letter comes on the heels of the earlier letter signed by top Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Anand Sharma, and Kapil Sibal.

All these leaders have questioned the lethargic working style of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and demanded an elected leadership which is active and visible on the ground to raise people’s concerns.

They have cautioned that the uncertainty over the leadership issue within the party is demoralizing the party workers and weakening the party.

As the Gandhi family members are running the party as a family fiefdom, they have completely failed to challenge the might of PM Narendra Modi, who is running the country in a freewheeling manner.

While Sonia Gandhi does not have any experience to run different departments of the party, Rahul Gandhi is so naive and incompetent that he keeps tweeting raw text lifted from newspaper reports to criticize Modi.

Today, despite coronavirus, most public protests against the autocratic rulers in countries such as Russia, Thailand, Israel, Belarus, and the U.S. are taking place in the streets. But Sonia and Rahul Gandhi keep sitting in the comforts of their homes without posing any challenge to the despotic Modi regime.

The Gandhi family and its clique could never offer any solution to tackle the growing problems in India under Modi’s dictatorial rule. Today, India is facing an unprecedented scale of socio-economic crisis with rampant corruption, extreme lawlessness, unemployment, poverty, hunger, and economic devastation under the Modi government.

Instead of addressing these issues head-on, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are only repeating in their tweets or curt video messages what everyone already knows about Modi’s failures. They could never tell how Congress would challenge the Modi government to overcome these problems.

Under these circumstances, if the Gandhi family is not removed from Congress, the traditional party will soon die and the Indian democracy will be crushed under Modi’s diktats.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.