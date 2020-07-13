Congress Must Start Online Sale of Its MLAs with Free Home Delivery

Since there are still coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Congress should start selling its lawmakers online like most commodities are being sold.

By RMN News Service

Amid frequent reports of Congress MLAs being purchased by the BJP, the family-run monolithic party should create an e-commerce site to sell its MLAs online because of intermittent coronavirus lockdowns.

These days, Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is alleging that the BJP is trying to buy local lawmakers in horse-trading deals with each MLA selling for Rs. 15 crore only.

In the ongoing deal discussions, it is being conjectured that Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will also go to the BJP basket.

Earlier in March, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia – along with 22 Congress MLAs – defected to the BJP, which resulted in the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. It is said that on average the price of each MLA was Rs. 25 crore.

But the trouble is that the Congress party which is facing extinction is not gaining even a single penny in all such deals. This should be the reason enough for the dying party to proactively sell its MLAs in the open market.

[ New Editorial Section – U.S. Election: The Ultimate Presidential Fight ]

Since there are still coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Congress should start selling its lawmakers online like most commodities are being sold. It should also make arrangements for the free home delivery of the MLAs.

If an on-sale legislator has a proven criminal record, they should fetch more money from the buyers because criminals are more successful in Indian politics. The price of an illiterate MLA should also be significantly high because they have the capacity to go very high in the political stratosphere.

In fact, criminals and illiterate politicians have a great probability of becoming chief ministers, home ministers, and even the prime minister of India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is jobless now should personally spearhead the sales and earn some money for himself and for the revival of his party. And other idle toadies in Congress should work as sales executives on commission basis. This is the only future that Congress can hope to see for itself.