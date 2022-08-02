Congress to Gherao PM House to Protest Against Inflation and Unemployment

While all the protests that Congress holds are very weak and insignificant, the party must know that a protest succeeds only if its top leaders are arrested from the protest sites and jailed for a few months or years.

By RMN News Service

Congress – which is a weak Indian political party that exists only on Twitter – never protests on roads against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

But surprisingly the old and obsolete party has decided to occupy the roads to protest against the rising prices, unemployment, and overall unrest in the country under the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

A slew of Congress leaders has decided to lead a protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao Modi’s house in Delhi on August 5.

Although Congress is ostensibly going to protest against Modi’s wrong policies, the real reason for the agitation is believed to be the investigations of Congress leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates serious financial crime cases.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are being questioned by ED in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Congress is accusing the Modi government of implicating its leaders in a false case.

With the hidden aim to frighten ED so that it should exonerate Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress is holding the protests under the garb of raising people’s issues.

Chaired a meeting of senior leaders & functionaries of Delhi PCC to plan strategies for @INCIndia's mass protest, Rashtrapati Bhavan March & PM House Gherao protest in Delhi on 5th August, against price rise, unemployment & higher GST imposition on essential items.

While all the protests that Congress holds are very weak and insignificant, the party must know that a protest succeeds only if its top leaders are arrested from the protest sites and jailed for a few months or years.