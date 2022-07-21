Modi Regime Misusing Probe Agencies to Target Political Opponents: Statement

Congress – which is a weak political party that exists only on Twitter – never protests on roads against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

A number of opposition leaders issued a joint statement today (July 21) to complain that the despotic regime of prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi is misusing the complicit law-enforcement agencies to harass Modi’s political rivals.

“The Modi Sarkar (government) has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies,” the opposition leaders said in their tweeted statement.

The statement added that prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner.

The opposition statement coincides with the investigation of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigates serious financial crime cases.

The ED asked Sonia Gandhi to appear on July 21 for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are being questioned by ED in this case. While Rahul Gandhi appeared in multiple ED hearings in June, Congress is accusing the Modi government of implicating Congress leaders in a false case.

The critics complain that the complicit investigative agencies and weak courts of India never question führer Modi who himself is allegedly involved in a number of huge corruption cases including the PM-CARES Fund case and Rafale corruption case.

But the probe agencies and courts collude with the ruling regime to intimidate Modi’s opponents and critics with the aim to suppress their voice against the authoritarianism of the Modi empire.

Congress – which is a weak political party that exists only on Twitter – never protests on roads against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

Joint statement of like-minded opposition parties against the BJP government’s politics of vendetta. pic.twitter.com/Vv4xbw2bpO — Congress (@INCIndia) July 21, 2022

But now the Congress workers are protesting on the roads of Delhi against the ED which has called Sonia Gandhi for questioning in the alleged money laundering case.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.