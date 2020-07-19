Kejriwal Lying, People Dying of Coronavirus in Delhi

The dire impact of coronavirus infection in Delhi is forcing people to leave the city.

By Rakesh Raman

Although India’s capital New Delhi has become the coronavirus epicenter in the country, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is still telling blatant lies to downplay the lethal impact of the virus.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times newspaper today (July 19), Kejriwal admitted that the virus went out of control after lifting the lockdown restrictions in the city. But he added that the “downward trend has begun in Delhi.”

It is a blatant lie because Kejriwal has redefined the definition of “downward trend.” In order to hide the truth about Covid deaths, the Kejriwal government is still reporting understated figures while the number of deaths are increasing.

According to The Print news site, the Covid death data mismatch continues in Delhi, as there is a glaring difference between the official figures and the funeral figures. The site reveals that the three Delhi municipal corporations recorded 4,155 Covid deaths until 17 July, but Delhi Government reported only 3,571 deaths in its health bulletin.

Although Delhi is at No. 3 after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the list of worst-affected Indian states, the national capital has the most number of infections as percentage of population.

As of today (July 19), Maharashtra with a population of 120 million (12 crore) had 290,000 Covid cases and Tamil Nadu had 160,000 cases in a population of 80 million (8 crore). But Delhi with an official population of just 20 million (2 crore) had 120,000 cases.

In other words, 0.24% people in Maharashtra and 0.20% people in Tamil Nadu are infected. But the Covid devastation is maximum in Delhi with 0.60% people infected.

The dire impact of coronavirus infection is forcing people to leave the city. According to a new research report “Silent exodus from Delhi” published by the Frontline magazine, a mass exodus from Delhi is under way because coronavirus deaths are increasing rapidly in the city.

Kejriwal is deliberately concealing all these facts in order to protect his image among the gullible voters. While he is hiding the actual Covid data, most traditional media outlets (newspapers and TV channels) are complicit in Kejriwal’s deception and praise his efforts toward containing the virus.

In fact, the Kejriwal government is bribing these dishonest media companies with heavy advertisements that promote Kejriwal and his party. Therefore, the crooked journalists say what Kejriwal asks them to say – and it’s all falsehood while thousands of people are losing their lives and livelihoods.

The failure of Kejriwal and his government in handling the Covid crisis can be judged from the fact that in June the Central Government had decided to take away the administrative control from Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah started giving directions, which too could not bring any relief to the people.

Today, the governments in all parts of the world are reimposing lockdowns to stop the transmission of the Covid disease. If Kejriwal is really serious to save the lives of people, he must impose complete lockdown for a few weeks at least and chalk out a long-term plan to tackle the Covid crisis.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.

Meanwhile, a new research report: “DEATH AND DECEPTION: Research Report on Coronavirus Disaster in Delhi” reveals the extent of data deception and false claims being made by the government.

The report also recommends a series of steps that the Delhi Government can take to handle the Covid crisis effectively. You can download the report which is also given below in digital format.