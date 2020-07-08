Coronavirus Will Ring the Death Knell for Trump in Election

Trump is so cruel that he is pushing the gullible voters into a virtual hell when they defy social-distancing guidelines and come without masks in Trump’s campaign events.

By Rakesh Raman

In order to downplay the effect of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the U.S., President Donald Trump has gone berserk. He is telling blatant lies and spreading fake news to make voters believe that the virus is disappearing so they should attend his divisive election rallies.

After baselessly claiming that 99% of Covid-19 cases are ‘totally harmless,’ today (July 8) Trump again misled people when he tweeted that “Death rate from coronavirus is down tenfold!”

Death Rate from Coronavirus is down tenfold! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

The fact, however, is that with over 3 million reported cases and 135,000 deaths, America continues to be the worst-affected country in the world.

And there is a strong possibility that the Trump administration is not releasing the actual numbers of cases and deaths which are likely to be far higher than the official figures.

Top health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has already warned that the new Covid cases in the U.S. will reach 100,000 per day. As a result, the number of deaths will increase significantly despite Trump’s false claim that death rate is falling.

Trump knows that he cannot win the presidential election scheduled for November 3 without deception and fraud. While Trump is the only person responsible for Covid calamity in the U.S., he has been blaming China and the WHO for the contagion.

Trump has been ignoring the virus since February by saying that it will disappear miraculously. Now, he fears that if he takes the responsibility for the increasing number of deaths, he will further lose his clout among the voters.

Therefore, apart from blaming others, Trump is creating a false impression that he has controlled the virus, and now ordering different states to open the businesses and start other routine activities.

He is so cruel that he is pushing the gullible voters into a virtual hell when they defy social-distancing guidelines and come without masks in Trump’s campaign events. Now, nearly 40 states are witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and again there is shortage of hospital beds and other medical resources.

California, for example, reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday (July 7), a record rise for a single day and more than 80% of Florida’s ICU beds are filled while the coronavirus cases are increasing.

If the devastating effect of coronavirus kept increasing, most American voters will hold Trump responsible for deaths. In that case, he cannot win in a fair election. Obviously, he will have to play some dirty trick with the aim to stay in power.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.