Corruption Exporters: New Transparency Report on Foreign Bribery
Global corruption research organization Transparency International will publish a new report on foreign bribery enforcement in major economies of the world.
The report, Exporting Corruption 2020, will be published on 13 October 2020. It rates 47 countries on how actively they fulfill their obligation to investigate, prosecute, and punish companies that bribe officials in foreign countries.
It evaluates signatories to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention as well as China, the world’s biggest exporter, and India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, large export markets which are not signatories to the OECD Convention but are parties to the UN Convention against Corruption.
In total, according to Transparency, the countries and territories reviewed are responsible for more than 80 per cent of world exports.
The report features country briefs on each of the jurisdictions covered and makes specific recommendations to governments and the international community for improving enforcement.
