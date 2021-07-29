Covid-19 Infections Rise, Delta Variant Spreads to 132 Countries: WHO

The exponential increase in the number of cases in the U.S. is being seen as a defeat of the Biden administration which has failed to control the contagion.

By RMN News Service

Latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed a substantial rise in coronavirus cases particularly in the Americas (30%) and the Western Pacific (25%) regions. The increase in cases has also contributed to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus deaths, which climbed by 21% compared with the week beginning July 21, to more than 69,000.

If these trends continue, WHO noted on July 28 that the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks. Regionally, South-East Asia also reported an increase in new infections, albeit at a much lower rate of 3%, compared to the previous seven days.

The number of new deaths increased in all regions apart from Europe, where fatalities were similar to the previous week. WHO said that over the seven days, the highest number of new cases was reported in the United States, which saw more than half a million new infections, representing a skyrocketing 131% increase.

The exponential increase in the number of cases in the U.S. is being seen as a defeat of the Biden administration which has failed to control the contagion. Although Biden is blaming the unvaccinated people for the spread of the virus, he could not understand the nature of the virus.

The Biden administration is largely dependent on the reckless advice of Dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Biden administration. Like a quack, Fauci has been giving fluctuating suggestions which have contributed to the Covid disaster in the U.S.

For example, first Fauci said masks are not required, then he asked people to wear masks. Despite the implementation of his lockdown advice, the increase in the number of cases and deaths never stopped.

Fauci said vaccines will protect people, but the vaccinated people are also getting infected and hospitalized. Now people are being asked to take booster doses while the vaccinated people are spreading the virus. Vaccines have no effect on the prevailing and emerging variants and even vaccinated people are being asked to wear masks. In fact, Fauci and Biden are responsible for the coronavirus tragedy in the U.S.

Of the four Covid-19 mutations that WHO has designated “variants of concern”, the UN agency said that the Alpha variant is present in 182 countries, Beta is in 131, Gamma in 81, and after reaching eight new countries in a week, the Delta variant is now in 132 countries.

Many countries have started reporting a dramatic surge in the number of cases and deaths while the restrictions are back. According to official data (which is usually understated), India registered 43,654 new Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths on July 28. The rise in daily Covid cases is nearly 50% higher than on July 27. In fact, it appears that the number of cases fall in India only when they are not reported or enough number of people are not tested.

Australia’s biggest city Sydney has sought military help to enforce lockdown as the city registered record daily rise In Covid-19 cases on July 29. More than two million residents in eight Sydney hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outdoors and must stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes.

Similarly, new infections are rising rapidly and seeding subsequent clusters around China despite robust systems of mass testing and stringent quarantines. Beijing reported its first locally transmitted infection in six months on July 29, which is linked to an outbreak in the southern province of Hunan among people who had recently been to Nanjing.

The resurgence of the virus establishes the fact that the governments in different parts of the world have been making conjecture-based ad hoc policies and the so-called health experts have completely failed to understand the traits of the virus and its treatment.