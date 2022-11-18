Delhi LG Orders to Lock Office of Aam Aadmi Party Official

By Rakesh Raman

The Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has ordered to lock the office of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) official Jasmine Shah, the vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC).

Jasmine Shah had been handpicked by the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to work at DDC, a weird organization which has hardly any role in the development of Delhi which has become a stinking hell under Kejriwal.

With an order dated November 17, 2022 from the LG office, the DDC office has been locked and Jasmine Shah’s official privileges have been withdrawn.

A BJP MP Parvesh Verma claims that the LG has taken action against the DDC official in response to the complaint that he had filed. Verma has accused Jasmine Shah of misusing his government office for advancing the political agenda of AAP and working as official spokesman of Kejriwal’s party.

“Based on my complaint, VC of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Jasmine Shah has been sacked by Hon’ble LG and his office is sealed. His appointment was in violation of public office and clear misuse of power by Arvind Kejriwal,” Verma tweeted today (November 18).

Jasmine Shah – along with other unruly AAP politicians – has been behaving as a loose cannon to promote AAP and discredit Delhi LG in order to conceal the crime and corruption cases of AAP.

Therefore, LG Saxena had filed a defamation suit against AAP, Jasmine Shah, and AAP members Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjay Singh.

In September, the Delhi High Court had asked AAP to remove the defamatory social media posts such as tweets on LG Saxena and the court has also restrained AAP leaders from publishing vulgar comments against the LG.

Although Jasmine Shah has been removed from his position, as of today (November 18, 2022 11:30 a.m.), he still appears on the official DDC website.

With multiple cases of crime and corruption against AAP politicians, now it appears that it is a party of rogues.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.