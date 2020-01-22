Donald Trump Is Above the Law. Period

Donald Trump has no respect for any law and he is behaving as a dictator. He has issued the diktat for the Republican Senators to end the trial without proper investigation.

By Rakesh Raman

During over 3 years of his rule, the U.S. President Donald Trump has shown that he is above the law because all the American laws have succumbed to Trump’s blatant refusal to obey them.

First he refused to appear before the special counsel Robert Mueller who was investigating his ties with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. Instead of insisting on Trump’s appearance, Mueller ignored Trump’s refusal and submitted a sketchy report that was dumped without proper discussion.

Then Trump was caught red-handed when he was forcing Ukraine to implicate his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden in a frivolous corruption case.

When the House of Representatives – the lower house of the United States Congress – started impeachment proceedings against Trump, he obstructed the impeachment inquiry by refusing to provide related documents and also stopped witnesses from participating in the impeachment hearings.

The House has passed 2 articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But Trump has no respect for any law and he is behaving as a dictator. While his trial was supposed to begin in the Senate today, Trump has issued the diktat for the Republican Senators to end the trial without proper investigation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell presented Monday his resolution allowing the prosecutors – called House managers – up to 24 hours over the course of two days to present their case on Tuesday when the first session of trial begins. Trump’s defence team will also be given the same amount of time.

Subsequently, 16 hours for questions and answers from Senators and four hours of debate will take place. McConnell has arbitrarily compressed the schedule of trial and rejected the need for witnesses and documents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is obviously disturbed. “Leader McConnell’s plan for a dark of night impeachment trial confirms what the American people have seen since Day One: the Senate GOP Leader has chosen a cover-up for the President, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution. Shamefully, this sham proposal does not even allow for admitting the House record into evidence at the trial,” she said today.

Pelosi added that McConnell’s process is deliberately designed to hide the truth from the Senate and from the American people, because he knows that the President’s wrongdoing is indefensible and demands removal.

“No jury would be asked to operate on McConnell’s absurdly compressed schedule, and it is obvious that no Senator who votes for it is intending to truly weigh the damning evidence of the President’s attacks on our Constitution,” Pelosi said in her statement.

“President Trump undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections, and violated the Constitution all for his own personal, political gain. He has repeatedly said that he would do so again. Duty, honor, and country are at stake. Every Senator who supports this sham process must be held accountable to the American people,” Pelosi sulked without explaining how she would hold Trump accountable.

It is clear that the American laws are too week to hold even a fair trial, let alone convicting a felon. Trump will get away scott-free. Conclusion: Trump is above the law.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.