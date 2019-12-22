Trump Impeachment: Republican Group Demands Fair Senate Trial

President Donald Trump became the third president in the U.S. history to get impeached.

By Rakesh Raman

As most Republican Senators want to hush up the impeachment case against President Trump, a group named “Republicans for the Rule of Law” has demanded a fair Senate trial.

The group urges Americans to ask their Senators to hold a full trial to know the truth. “Some Republican senators want to end impeachment without getting all the facts. That’s not how trials work in America,” the group suggests.

With a 30-second video ad, the group demands four key witnesses who were working hand in glove with Trump to testify in the Senate. They are: former Trump adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump became the third president in the U.S. history to get impeached. The House of Representatives – the lower house of the United States Congress – passed both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats allege that Trump abused his power to take Ukraine’s help to get his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden investigated in a closed corruption case. And when Congress started impeachment proceedings against Trump, he obstructed the impeachment inquiry by refusing to provide related documents and also stopped witnesses from participating in the impeachment hearings.

Now, in January, the case is expected to go for trial to the U.S. Senate where Democrats do not have sufficient numbers (67/100 votes needed) to win the case and get Trump removed from office. Democrats need at least 20 votes of Republican Senators to win the case. But most Republicans are behaving in an unscrupulous manner to exonerate Trump without even holding a trial which is constitutionally required.

It is largely believed that if Trump is not removed from office, he will win again in 2020 by surreptitiously taking foreign help – most probably from Russia.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.