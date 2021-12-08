Donations Invited for Research Project on Corruption in India

Indian and international organizations as well as individuals are requested to support this project financially with their donations.

INTRODUCTION

While India is already perceived to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world, bureaucratic and political corruption is still increasing dramatically in the country. However, there is no reliable information available on the extent of corruption.

This research project aims to compile a comprehensive report on diverse aspects of corruption. The findings of the report will help the central as well as state governments in the country make actionable strategies to combat corruption. The report will also target other stakeholders including businesses, political parties, and international organizations.

STAKEHOLDERS AND OBJECTIVES

The report will strengthen the anti-corruption efforts of the government agencies such as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), anti-corruption authority Lokpal, anti-corruption ombudsman organizations Lokayukta in different Indian states, the anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other departments run by traditional bureaucrats.

The report will provide necessary inputs to the business community including industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and foreign business associations that operate in India.

In its international coverage, the report will enable the global anti-corruption organizations particularly under the UN umbrella and international lawmakers to understand the reasons and scope of corruption in India so that they could strategize their relationship with India in order to focus on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WORKING TITLE

India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022)

RESEARCH REPORT COMPONENTS

– Evolving Corruption Definition and Scope

– Findings from a Primary Perception Survey

– Corruption Data from Secondary Sources

– Corruption Laws and Limitations

– Anti-Corruption Agencies and Functions

– Government-to-Citizen Interfaces and Limitations

– Role of Technology to Combat Corruption

– Interviews with Corporate and Government Executives

– Corruption Case Studies

– Major Corruption Cases and Trends

– Learnings from International Views and Trends

– Findings

PROJECT LEADER

The research project is being spearheaded by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. These days, he runs global news services on different subjects and publishes The Integrity Bulletin news magazine that covers local and international corruption news and issues.

He also runs various anti-corruption campaigns including an anti-corruption community court called “Clean House” to report about corruption cases that affect the people at large. Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert.

Appeal: Indian and international organizations as well as individuals are requested to support this project financially with their donations.

Indian donors may please send in their contributions using the following bank details:

Bank Name: ICICI Bank

Bank Branch: HL Square, Plot No. 6, Sector 5 (MLU), Dwarka, New Delhi 110 075

Account Number: 025005004368

Account Name: RMN Foundation

Type of Account: Current

IFSC Code: ICIC0000250

Or you can click here to donate online.

[ You can click here to download and study a brief concept note on this research project. ]

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email