Farmers to Modi Govt: Cancel Farm Laws or Remove Protesters with Force

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau has extended his support to the protesting Indian farmers.

By Rakesh Raman

The farm leaders who are protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi have said that the government should repeal the contentious laws or use force to remove protesters.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) which is an umbrella organization of farmers said in a statement Thursday (December 3) that the government offers to consider some amendments to the 3 farm laws, but farm leaders have rejected the offer.

The statement adds that in their meeting with the government on December 3, the farm leaders have told the government to either repeal the laws or use force on the protesting farmers to remove them.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi since November 27 against the new farm laws. Although farmers across the nation oppose Modi government’s decision, the movement is being led by farmers of Punjab, an Indian state which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

Farmers fear that these laws – which are being imposed under the garb of agricultural reforms by the government – will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends. They expect the government to withdraw these laws.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau has extended his support to the protesting Indian farmers. Trudeau was speaking at an online event on Facebook to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 30 when he addressed the explosive situation in India.

The Modi government is using police brutality to stop the protesters who are holding peaceful demonstrations around Delhi. Trudeau said Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest. In response, the Indian government said such comments were uncalled for and Trudeau should not interfere in India’s internal matters.

The farm leaders have held 4 meetings with the government in the past about one month. The Modi government has refused to accept farmers’ demands. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday (December 5).

